Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $239.78 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

