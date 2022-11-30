Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.