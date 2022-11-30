Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.