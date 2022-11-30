Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

