Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

