Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

