Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in News by 43.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in News by 57.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

NWSA stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

