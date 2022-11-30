Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Stock Up 1.8 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

L opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 48,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.