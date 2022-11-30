yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.57 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $244.44 million and approximately $38.57 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $6,671.80 or 0.39532770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00508104 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.32 or 0.30905321 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
