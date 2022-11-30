Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 16,216 shares traded.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 42.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $4,876,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 118,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

