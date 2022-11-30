xSUSHI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $1.89 or 0.00011245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $61,388.67 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.05 or 0.30740177 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.