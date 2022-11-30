Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.