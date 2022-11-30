Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $143.30, but opened at $157.42. Workday shares last traded at $156.06, with a volume of 62,312 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after acquiring an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of -200.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

