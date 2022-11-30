Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.42. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

