Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Workday Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,756. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.
Insider Transactions at Workday
Institutional Trading of Workday
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 67.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Workday by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.