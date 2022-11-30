WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,342. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

