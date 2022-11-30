Wirtual Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $79,827.36 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

