Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:WIN opened at GBX 372 ($4.45) on Wednesday. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 334.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.74.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.