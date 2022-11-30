Wells Fargo & Company Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

