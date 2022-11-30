Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 692,022 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.69% of Manulife Financial worth $229,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

