Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 112,299 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 112,299 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.67% of TE Connectivity worth $244,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

