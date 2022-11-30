Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $289,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

