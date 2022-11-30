Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $237,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

