Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $362.55 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 241,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of Boeing worth $362,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

BA stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

