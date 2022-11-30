Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.25% of Tractor Supply worth $269,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

TSCO opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

