Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 287,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,375,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $258,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

