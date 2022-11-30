Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $69.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of GEF opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

