Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 95.0% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EADGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 116,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,551. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 922,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

