Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 95.0% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 116,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,551. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 922,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,593,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

