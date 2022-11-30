Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Up 95.0% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 116,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,551. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
