Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ALLETE (ALE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) in the last few weeks:

11/22/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

11/11/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/25/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $66.00 to $53.00.

10/19/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2022 – ALLETE had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,407. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74.

Get ALLETE Inc alerts:

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.