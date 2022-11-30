Wedbush Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

NTAP stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

