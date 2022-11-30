WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5,408.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72.

