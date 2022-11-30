WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Saia Stock Performance

About Saia

Shares of SAIA opened at $234.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.46. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.