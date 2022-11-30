WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,780 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

