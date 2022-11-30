WCM Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 85.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $97.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

