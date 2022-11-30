WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 503 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

