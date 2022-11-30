WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $65.54 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $65.54 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00510313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.89 or 0.31039673 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

