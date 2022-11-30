Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.40% of Waters worth $79,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 26.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 28.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 70.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.04. 5,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average is $315.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

