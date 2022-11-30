Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 477.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 78.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.45. 21,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,214. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

