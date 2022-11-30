Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells $646,400.00 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

