Warehouse REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.05 million and a P/E ratio of 811.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

