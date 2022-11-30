Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 81,458 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

