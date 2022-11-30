Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

