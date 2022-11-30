Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,059,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,337,000 after buying an additional 210,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

