Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.