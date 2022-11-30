Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

