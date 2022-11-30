Wade G W & Inc. Buys 704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

