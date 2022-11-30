Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $88.18 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00018970 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,100.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00247978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19626795 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,305,959.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

