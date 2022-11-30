Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT Lowered to €28.00 at Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €57.00 ($58.76) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $59.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

