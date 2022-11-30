Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

RDGL remained flat at $0.05 on Tuesday. 29,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,012. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.