Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.82. Vitru shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,278 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Vitru Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
