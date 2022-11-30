Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.82. Vitru shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,278 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Vitru Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

